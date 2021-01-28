$2.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $2.30. Curtiss-Wright posted earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $571.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.81 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $104.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $149.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.59.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,446,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $575,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $902,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 19.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.