IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 4,558 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 130.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FedEx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,663 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $240,982,000 after acquiring an additional 84,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in FedEx by 8,151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after acquiring an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus lifted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Shares of FDX opened at $242.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.