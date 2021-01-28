IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 39.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

NYSE O opened at $60.36 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

