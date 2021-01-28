Analysts Set Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target at $49.00

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKIUF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Parkland from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Parkland from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKIUF opened at $30.50 on Monday. Parkland has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

