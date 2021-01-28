Morgan Stanley Raises Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $138.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.10.

Shares of FIS opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of -680.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.10 and a 200-day moving average of $142.62. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,966,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

