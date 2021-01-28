Csenge Advisory Group Invests $446,000 in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

PKW opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average is $68.41. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $78.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.231 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

