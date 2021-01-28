Csenge Advisory Group Has $477,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

TSM opened at $121.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $136.13. The firm has a market cap of $631.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average is $91.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

