Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,009,000 after buying an additional 1,672,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after buying an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 671,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 615,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $173.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.23. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

