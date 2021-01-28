Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 63,066.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,653,000 after buying an additional 15,826,616 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,962 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,560,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,204 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $43,024,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. BNP Paribas began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Argus raised their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $35.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

