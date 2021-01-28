Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $241,000 in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth about $26,376,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,635,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,058,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Capri by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,025,000 after buying an additional 599,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capri from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.53.

CPRI stock opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.