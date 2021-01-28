Royal Bank of Canada Raises Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $127.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PII has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Polaris from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Polaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.47.

Polaris stock opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.67. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 355.67 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 108.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

