Strs Ohio Has $19.75 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 241,041 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 14,369 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $19,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.26.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.49 and a 200-day moving average of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

