Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,078 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 36,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 376,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 113,465 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $924.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $21.64.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $29,773.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,135 shares of company stock worth $883,040. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.