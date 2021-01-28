T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 148.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 31,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMUS opened at $123.27 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54. The company has a market cap of $153.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.52.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

