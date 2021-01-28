Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 433.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505,122 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 191,384 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 333,486 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 375,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 313,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $953.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.09. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. G.Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.