USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Shares Gap Down to $15.30

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.30, but opened at $13.92. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.25.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 86.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $161.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.24%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,000.00%.

In related news, CEO Jack H. Brier acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $30,550.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 52,000 shares of company stock worth $57,200.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $2,029,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 39,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 104,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

