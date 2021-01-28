MedX Health Corp (MDX.V) (CVE:MDX) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

MedX Health Corp (MDX.V) (CVE:MDX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. MedX Health Corp (MDX.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 32,300 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.75 million and a PE ratio of -5.87.

MedX Health Corp (MDX.V) (CVE:MDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.17 million for the quarter.

MedX Health Corp., a medical device and software company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology that is used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market.

