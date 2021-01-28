Jamie Samath Sells 521 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,758. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $758.73 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $790.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $727.15. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.42, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,535,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.06.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

