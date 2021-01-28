Gregory N. Dudkin Sells 4,747 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.