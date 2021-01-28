RedHill Biopharma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,316 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,788% compared to the average volume of 288 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RDHL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital cut their target price on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $325.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $20.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.57 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 152.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 33,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.