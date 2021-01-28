PBF Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,891 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,488% compared to the average volume of 182 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in PBF Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $29.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.