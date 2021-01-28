Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,072 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,249% compared to the average daily volume of 376 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANGI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.34.

In related news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,088.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 318,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,341.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,776 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,509.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ANGI Homeservices has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

