Grocery Outlet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,336 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,273% compared to the typical volume of 243 call options.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.92.

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 14,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $629,298.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $911,684.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,708.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,431 shares of company stock valued at $24,325,024 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,433,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

