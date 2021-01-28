Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Gap Down to $2.62

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.62, but opened at $2.44. Exela Technologies shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 90,474 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $107.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.11.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XELA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69,967 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Exela Technologies by 377.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 636,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

