Nexus Gold Corp. (NXS.V) (CVE:NXS) Trading Down 5.6%

Nexus Gold Corp. (NXS.V) (CVE:NXS) was down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 1,236,841 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 978,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$12.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

About Nexus Gold Corp. (NXS.V) (CVE:NXS)

Nexus Gold Corp., a gold exploration and development company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship properties include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario; and the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of approximately 3800 hectares situated to the north-west of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

