Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 51,916 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,916 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $26,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,021,000 after buying an additional 1,154,458 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $98,398,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,156,000 after buying an additional 380,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,551,000 after buying an additional 165,877 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 768,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,231,000 after purchasing an additional 158,140 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.60.

NYSE PSA opened at $228.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $240.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

