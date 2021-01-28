Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nordson were worth $25,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 125,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $183.59 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.18.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.