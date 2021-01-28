Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 40,560 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,560 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ciena were worth $21,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Ciena by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ciena by 585.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ciena by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIEN stock opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.81. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $43,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $87,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,687. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

