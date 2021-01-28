Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PTC were worth $20,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in PTC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PTC by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC stock opened at $120.83 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 106.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,261 in the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

