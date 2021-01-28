KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 12,200 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 156.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,994 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Intel by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 73,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Intel by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 150,034 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $217.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.