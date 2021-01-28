Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 300.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

