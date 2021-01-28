Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 21,471 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $89.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.57. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $91.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

