Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,312 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 864,000 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV raised its holdings in MetLife by 9.3% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,090,000 after purchasing an additional 188,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,849,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 64,824 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,651,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,374,000 after buying an additional 172,093 shares during the period. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,584,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after buying an additional 67,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

NYSE:MET opened at $48.41 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

