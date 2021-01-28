Csenge Advisory Group Buys 172 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 206,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 82,036 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,032 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $72.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average of $65.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

