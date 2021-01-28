Analysts Offer Predictions for OptimizeRx Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OptimizeRx in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $46.14 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.13 million, a PE ratio of -121.42 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,089.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,705.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 562.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth about $224,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth about $363,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

