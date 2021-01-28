New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,496 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $35,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $156.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.89. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

