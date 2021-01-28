IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $225.00. The stock traded as high as $210.68 and last traded at $207.98, with a volume of 2861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.77.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.23.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

