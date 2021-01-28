Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.67.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock opened at C$37.19 on Thursday. Capital Power Co. has a 52 week low of C$20.23 and a 52 week high of C$38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.36.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$421.00 million during the quarter.

In other Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 36,226 shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.68, for a total transaction of C$1,147,639.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,093,878.72. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 36,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.27, for a total transaction of C$1,303,790.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$690,621.87. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,337 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,249.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

