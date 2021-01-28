Analysts Set Expectations for Primoris Services Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

PRIM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

PRIM opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.32. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 384.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 74,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,900.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

