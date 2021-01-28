Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $98.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.77. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

