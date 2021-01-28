Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $345,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,925,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,535 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 249.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,559,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,920 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 785,032 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,523,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 393,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 182,179 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

