Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1000 ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 789,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHK opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62. Schwab 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

