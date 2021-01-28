Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (SAE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR: SAE) recently:

1/20/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) was given a new €205.00 ($241.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) was given a new €134.00 ($157.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) was given a new €164.00 ($192.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) was given a new €200.00 ($235.29) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) was given a new €195.00 ($229.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) was given a new €134.00 ($157.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) was given a new €164.00 ($192.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) stock opened at €187.00 ($220.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.29. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 1 year low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 1 year high of €203.00 ($238.82). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €154.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €145.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -67.36.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

