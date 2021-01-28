STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) PT Set at €35.00 by UBS Group

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) received a €35.00 ($41.18) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STM. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €34.87 ($41.02).

Get STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) alerts:

Shares of STM opened at €31.72 ($37.32) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €31.40 and a 200-day moving average of €28.28. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.