STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) PT Set at €35.00 by UBS Group

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) received a €35.00 ($41.18) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STM. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €34.87 ($41.02).

Shares of STM opened at €31.72 ($37.32) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €31.40 and a 200-day moving average of €28.28. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Analyst Recommendations for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.