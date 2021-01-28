Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLXN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $610.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $18.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $76,006.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $44,575.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,554.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $188,175. Company insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $126,000.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

