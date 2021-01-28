3,093 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.54.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

