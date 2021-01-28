V Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $6,003,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,364,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

In other news, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $3,377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,947 shares of company stock valued at $15,827,288. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

