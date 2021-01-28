V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average is $64.05.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.