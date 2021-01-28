Analysts Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Price Target at $145.00

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Diageo stock opened at $154.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $28,927,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $42,326,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,011,000 after acquiring an additional 305,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,361,000 after acquiring an additional 91,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diageo by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,131,000 after acquiring an additional 76,592 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

