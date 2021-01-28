FY2020 EPS Estimates for Vallourec S.A. Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Vallourec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($13.69) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($13.77). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vallourec’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.00.

OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $409.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.23.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The energy company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $836.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.51 million. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.11%.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for energy and industry sectors in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. It offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

